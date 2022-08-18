** FDNY EMT suspended without pay after being arrested for stealing patient’s credit card, using it

** The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT who allegedly stole a patient’s credit card has been suspended without pay from his job pending the outcome of the case. That is the word from the New York Daily News (Nicholas Williams/Larry McShane/August 18) which said Robert Marshall, 29, was removed from his position August 8th. According to the news site, he stands accused of taking a 79-year-old woman’s credit card and running up $800 in charges. The theft and the later purchases were both caught on video. Following his off duty arrest for grand larceny, he was released without posting bail. There is no word on his next court date or on the potential sentence if convicted.