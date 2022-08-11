** Off-duty North Carolina paramedic killed Tuesday in crash with dump truck

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A North Carolina medic from Kinston was killed Tuesday after the motorcycle he was riding on hit a dump truck. WITN (August 10) said Melvin Dennis Fortney, III, 56, died around 6:15 a.m. after being struck by the truck while it attempted to turn into a parking lot. According to the news site, police continue to investigate the crash. Fortney, who worked full time for Jones County, was also a part time paramedic for Craven County and a Lenoir Community College EMS instructor. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike said Fortney was a good guy with a great sense of humor. Funeral services are pending.