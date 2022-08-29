** Funeral set for Ontario paramedic killed in US waterskiing accident

CANADA NEWS

** Funeral services have been set for Saturday for an Ontario paramedic from Canfield killed in a waterskiing accident August 20th in the US. The Timmins Daily News (Liz Braun/August 26) said the commemoration for Ria VanNoort, 33, will take place at Niagara Falls’ St. Patrick’s Church at 11 a.m. According to the news site, a GoFundMe page has been set up for VanNoort’s six-year-old daughter Mayla and her boyfriend Kyle Biloski. Part of the money will go towards US medical bills and later funeral costs. Other funds will be contributed to a trust account for Mayla’s future education.