** Turkish MVA crashes kill 32, including first responders

TURKEY NEWS

** Some 16 people are dead after a bus crashed through an MVA scene Saturday between Gaziantep and Nizip. That is the word from Voice of America News (August 20) which said the 10:45 a.m. accident killed EMS medics as well as journalists covering the original mishap. According to the news site, a further 20 people were injured. The chain of events began after a passenger bus lost control on the highway, with the second bus sliding into it. Coincidentally, another accident in Mardin also injured first responders when a truck smashed through an MVA scene. In that instance, 16 died and 29 were injured, 8 critically.