** Ohio EMT/firefighter killed in Friday motorcycle crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are pending for a EMT/firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in Bearfield Township. WCSM (August 13) said Ohio City resident Jerry Ruwoldt, 55, died on State Route 555 around 10:30 a.m. after he crashed head-on into a semi traveling in the opposite direction. According to the news site, Ruwoldt died at the scene. An employee with Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS, he had begun working EMS/fire with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Police continue to investigate.