Hawaii paramedic critically injured, patient killed, after ambulance catches fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Hawaii paramedic from Honolulu was severely injured Wednesday and his patient killed when the ambulance he was riding in caught fire. That is the word from CNN (Aya Elamroussi/August 26) which said the medic is currently in critical condition in hospital. According to the news service, the blaze broke out around 8 p.m. as the EMS unit was on-site at the Kailua based Adventist Health Castle hospital. The paramedic attempted to rescue the 91-year-old patient, but was unable to due to the intensity of the fire. Honolulu’s head of emergency services Dr. Jim Ireland said the origin of the fire is currently unknown. The names of those involved in the incident will not be released.