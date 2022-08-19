** FDNY EMT, accused of stealing and using patient’s debit card, gets next court date

** The ongoing saga of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT, arrested for allegedly stealing and using an elderly patient’s debit card, has a new chapter, with the latest information saying he will appear in court October 8th. That is the word from QNS (Bill Parry/August 19) which said College Point resident Robert Marshall, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of grand larceny and petit larceny x 6 in relation to the August 8th Springfield Gardens incident. According to the news site, after first lifting the credit card, Marshall apparently used it later that night in Astoria to buy two bottles of Moet champagne. Further purchases included pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as items from a grocery store and laundromat. He has been suspended for 28 days from his job and could face other disciplinary action. Meanwhile, if Marshall is convicted on the above mentioned charges, he could face as much as four years in prison.