** Driver who killed South Carolina paramedic at MVA scene Tuesday to be charged

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A 71-year-old female South Carolina driver involved in a Tuesday wrong way crash in Florence County that killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist will be charged. That is the word from WPDE (Tonya Brown/August 11) which quoted Sheriff T.J. Joyce as saying one of the tags could be negligence. According to the news site, closed circuit TV video from both homes and businesses assisted in the decision to pursue the driver legally. The woman remains in hospital recovering. In a related development, police have identified the medic killed as Florence County EMS practitioner Sara Weaver, 32. Weaver died after the elderly driver crashed through the original MVA scene. The motorcyclist patient, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, also died.