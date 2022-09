by

by In

Vancouver, BC – BC agency looking into ambulance call after infant death report

San Antonio, Texas – Lone Star Ambulance to pay $90,000 to settle sexual harassment and retaliation case

Honolulu, Hawaii – Federal electrical engineer joins ambulance fire investigation

Birmingham, Alabama – Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

San Francisco, California – Man attacks two paramedics, steals ambulance