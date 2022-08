by In

Barriere, BC – Baby dies while ambulance is unavailable

Niagara Falls, Ontario – Laser aimed at ambulance while landing

Regina, Saskatchewan – Clogged ERs taking ambulances off roads

Honolulu, Hawaii – Family releases statement on paramedic from ambulance fire

Honolulu, Hawaii – Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion

Summerhill, Pennsylvania – Bridge renamed in honor of fallen paramedic

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria declares another Code Orange as hospitals cry out for funding