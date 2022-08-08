Vancouver Island, BC – Firefighters concerned about number of paramedics
Woonsocket, Rhode Island – EMTs have licences suspended after premature infant dies
Denali National Park, Alaska – Off-duty paramedics, firefighters rescue woman from mountain
Denver, Colorado – State regulation of ambulance service advanced with naming of task force members
Lancaster County, South Carolina – Dirt biker riders deliberately slowed down EMS vehicles responding to drowning call involving small child
Banbury, UK – Rapid action promised after damning report into leadership of ambulance service
London, UK – Ambulance chiefs blasted by Health Secretary over unacceptable handover delays