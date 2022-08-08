by

Vancouver Island, BC – Firefighters concerned about number of paramedics

Woonsocket, Rhode Island – EMTs have licences suspended after premature infant dies

Denali National Park, Alaska – Off-duty paramedics, firefighters rescue woman from mountain

Denver, Colorado – State regulation of ambulance service advanced with naming of task force members

Lancaster County, South Carolina – Dirt biker riders deliberately slowed down EMS vehicles responding to drowning call involving small child

Banbury, UK – Rapid action promised after damning report into leadership of ambulance service

London, UK – Ambulance chiefs blasted by Health Secretary over unacceptable handover delays