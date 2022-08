by

Windsor, Ontario – Essex-Windsor now looking for paramedics

Washington, D.C. – President signs legislation to recognize suicide as line-of-duty death for first responders

Louisville, Kentucky – Ex cop pleads guilty in cover-up killing of black EMT

Topeka, Kansas – State announced $3.2 million in training grants for rural first responders

Mansfield, UK – Former RAF medic sex offender failed to notify police about passport

Aylesbury, UK – Woman convicted for misusing ambulance