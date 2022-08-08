by In

Kamloops, BC – RIH now providing blood units for transfusions onboard BCEHS air ambulance

Guelph, Ontario – Paramedic service had 11 code red situations in July

Peterborough, Ontario – High marks for paramedics in recent survey

Denver, Colorado – Former paramedic accused of stealing fentanyl intended for patients

Buffalo, New York – Woman who stole ambulance, plunged it into bay, sentenced

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Ex-EMS chief charged with recording women, girls in station bathrooms

Madison, Wisconsin – Rural EMS is in trouble and there is no quick fix