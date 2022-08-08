Surrey, BC – Woman with broken hip waits nearly 12 hours for ambulance
Chestermere, Alberta – Mom worries strained EMS system can’t help her medically compromised toddler
Cleveland, Ohio – EMS fees have doubled; officials say this won’t impact residents directly
Albuquerque, New Mexico – Legislation for first responders killed in the line of duty left out paramedics
Tampa, Florida – Oldsmar firefighter, paramedic in high spirits after fighting off alligator
London, UK – Ambulance pressures: Thousands of taxis sent following 999 calls
Tasmania, Australia – Ambos walk off the job over battle for improved pay and conditions