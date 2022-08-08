Ashcroft, BC – Worst weekend for out of service ambulances across BC
Toronto, Ontario – Ontario expanding program allowing paramedics to take patients to places other than ER
North Bay, Ontario – Paramedic helps Ukrainian mother and daughter rebuild their lives
Tallahassee, Florida – Governor wants cops, first responders to help fill teaching vacancies
Atlantic City, New Jersey – Police seek man in paramedic assault at concert
Queens, New York – Man arrested after throwing brick at ambulance
Cornwall, UK – Heart attack patients facing deadly 999 delays