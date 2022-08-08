Washington, D.C. – Legislation to help first responders buy homes has rare bipartisan support
Palmetto, Florida – Retired EMT sentenced to 30 years in jail in road rage manslaughter
Waldorf, Maryland – Patient jumps out of ambulance after hitting pole
Springfield, Illinois – New bill for families of fallen first responders
Seattle, Washington – Ambulance contractor pays $1.4M in fines
London, UK – London Ambulance Service named as best NHS apprenticeship employer in the UK
Scotland, UK – Gran lay on floor for five hours waiting for ambulance after breaking hip