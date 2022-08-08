by In

Ashcroft, BC – Senior dies while waiting for ambulance

Renfrew County, Ontario – Why more community paramedics could take pressure off ERs

Naugatuck, New York – Intoxicated woman accused of breaking into home, biting police officer and EMT

Lake City, South Carolina – Family, friends remember paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral; Weaver killed in last Tuesday crash at MVA scene

London, UK – Britain’s ambulance meltdown: Paramedics spend half their shift trying to unload a patient at A & E

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedics to take industrial action Thursday

Brisbane, Queensland – Blood and spittle thrown at police, paramedics during man’s vile tirade, court hears