Baltimore, Maryland – Fire medic struck in face by air pellet gun Monday

Austin, Texas – Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Former EMT gets 1 year sentence for child pornography charge

Tasmania, Australia – Woman dies after waiting nine hours in Launceton ambulance

Adelaide, South Australia – Man, 47, dies from cardiac arrest after waiting 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive

Wellington, New Zealand – Ambulance service suggests pay cut during first responder crisis