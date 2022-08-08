by In

Peterborough, Ontario – Man allegedly kicks at paramedics, spits on police during arrest

Edmonton, Alberta – Alberta’s committee report on EMS system is delayed

Boston, Massachusetts – New law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half staff to honor paramedic

Norfolk, Virginia – Gloucester paramedic wins $1 million in lottery

Dallas, Texas – First responders facing shortage of emergency vehicles due to manufacturing delays

Hull, UK – Man died in ambulance crash while being rushed to hospital: inquest