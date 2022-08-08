by In

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedic crisis in Quebec

Houston, Texas – Man crashed stolen ambulance into Whataburger drive thru

Lexington, Kentucky – Woman dies after ambulance gets stuck in flood

East Midlands, UK – Unprecedented delays lead to rise in serious incidents, say East Midlands ambulance chiefs

Scotland, UK – Scots ambulance boss had 999 call handler leave post to pick him and family up from Glasgow Airport

Adelaide, South Australia – Woman, 96, waited 22 hours for an ambulance

Gold Coast, Australia – Man released from jail after he attacked police and paramedics trying to help his family