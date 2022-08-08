by In

Calgary, Alberta – AHS employees, including paramedics, represented by HSAA, approve contract with 4.25% pay hike over four years

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedics team up with St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program

Pinellas County, Florida – Paramedic awarded for helping child choking

Columbus, Ohio – No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

Washington, D.C. – Lawsuit accused DC Fire and EMS of discrimination

Kent, UK – Paramedic suspended for calling patient a “pansy” after paper cut

Queensland, Australia – Patients left waiting outside emergency departments for longer as satellite hospitals delayed