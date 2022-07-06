** Inquest reveals Welsh paramedic died of asphyxia during tree cutting outing

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic from Gwynedd, who died June 23rd, succumbed after being pinned by a tree he was attempting to fell. That is the word from the BBC (July 6) which quoted an inquest report saying Robin Parry Jones, 57, was working alone on the Llanystumdwy property owned by a friend when he was killed. According to the news service, the autopsy showed he died of asphyxia. Jones was found by a walker around 10 p.m. that evening still underneath the tree. The inquest into the matter has now been adjourned pending further investigations.