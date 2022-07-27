** Ohio air ambulance crashes en route to MVA

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Ohio air ambulance crashed early Tuesday in Butler County while responding to an MVA. That is the word from WlWT (July 27) which said the 4:08 a.m. incident in Milford Township played out with the CareFlight chopper hitting some wires before going down. According to the news site, none of three crew members was injured in the incident, but were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Although two were released readily, the third is being held for observation. The chopper was originally responding to an accident in which a 69-year-old driver was ejected from her truck after being hit by a GMC Sierra. The woman died at the scene, while a 43-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries.