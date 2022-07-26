** South Carolina medic killed in Ukraine’s Donbas Region

** A South Carolina medic from Myrtle Beach has been identified as one of the Americans killed July 18th in Ukraine’s Donbas region. The Post and Courier (Hannah Schoenbaum/AP/July 25) said Luke Lucyszyn, 31, perished during an artillery strike that initially knocked him unconscious. He was then shot and killed by a Russian tank. According to the news site, Lucyszyn went to the Ukraine in early April after feeling an affinity for his grandmother’s homeland. At the time of his death, he was acting as relief for a man who was on emergency leave to see his family. Lucyszyn’s US friend Trey Kober said two weeks before he died the former sent a goodbye message after being deployed to the heavily contested area. There is no word on when or if his body may be returned to the US or on potential funeral services.