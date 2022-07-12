** 91-year-old Montreal woman in Quebec dies after seven hour ambulance wait

CANADA NEWS

** Quebec’s troubled ambulance system was on full display this past weekend after a 91-year-old woman died after a seven hour ambulance wait Sunday. The Montreal Gazette (CP/July 11) said Therese Pardiac succumbed despite her family telling emergency dispatchers she had heart problems and had likely broken her hip. According to the newspaper, Urgences-Sante spokesman Stephane Smith disputed the nature of the call, saying it was for a hurt leg resulting from a fall. He said the call was categorized as non-urgent and was re-evaluated hourly, but the status never changed. The incident comes as Montreal paramedics are protesting unacceptable working conditions and inadequate staff numbers. Smith conceded the resource shortage, saying half of the city’s paramedic positions are open. He also said weekend summer nights are especially busy for ambulance staff. Sixteen additional paramedics are expected to hit city streets soon.