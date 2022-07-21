** UK paramedic sentenced to five years in jail after off-duty fatal crash

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Withernsea paramedic, who was driving drunk last year when he killed a cyclist, was sentenced Wednesday to five years and four months behind bars. The Yorkshire Post (Alexandra Wood/July 20) said Robert Woodruff, 36, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving in the demise of Richard Goodwin, 56, on June 26, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. According to the newspaper, Woodruff had consumed ten pints of beer prior to getting behind the wheel to go to a house party a few miles from his home. He hit Goodwin at approximately 60 mph in the opposite lane. Following the impact with the cyclist, Goodwin’s vehicle plunged down a slope and into a ditch before ending up in the garden of a nearby home. After being taken to hospital, his blood alcohol level was two times the legal limit some three hours later.