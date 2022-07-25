** UK ambulance donated to Ukraine destroyed in missile attack

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A former West Midlands ambulance donated to the Ukrainian war effort has been destroyed in a missile attack in Slvyansk. That is the word from the BBC (July 23) which said the EMS unit was parked at the time the projectile hit. According to the news service, a spokesman for the charity said no one was killed in the attack. However, a person inside the vehicle who escaped the explosion did sustain a concussion. The rig was given through Ambulance Aid which has so far sent five ambulances and one SUV to the war torn country. Medical Aid Ukraine West Midlands, meanwhile, provided the vehicle’s medical supplies.