** Kentucky medic arrested after rolling ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Kentucky medic from Boyd has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after an early Saturday morning incident in which the ambulance he was driving rolled. That is the word from WSAZ (July 10) which said Patrick Todd Jarrell, 38, was as in Lawrence County on the US 23 when the incident happened. Initially, Jarrell told police a deer had jumped in front of the prehospital rig. According to the news site, police said his story was, however, inconsistent and kept changing. He was arrested after police administered a sobriety test. Additional charges could be forthcoming. No one was injured in the incident.