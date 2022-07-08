** Wisconsin man gets 8 years in jail for fatal September 2020 ambulance crash

** A Wisconsin man from Fond du Lac will spend the next eight years of his life in prison after a fatal September 15, 2020 ambulance crash. That is the word from the Associated Press (July 8) which said David Worley, 30, who was sentenced yesterday for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, will also be subject to seven years extended supervision following his release. According to the news service, Worley was drunk and behind the wheel when he ran a red light and hit an ambulance. A male passenger in his vehicle was killed in the collision. Two medics and their patient were also injured in the mishap, while Worley suffered life threatening injuries. At the time of the accident, his blood alcohol level was 0.21%; the legal limit is 0.08%.