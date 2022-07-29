** Boston paramedics in Massachusetts legally treat police dog under new Nero’s Law

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Boston paramedics in Massachusetts marked a first for the state Tuesday when treating a police K-9 after he was shot by a suspect who later shot himself. That is the word from 10 Boston (Alysha Palumbo/July 27) which said practitioners legally administered care to K-9 Frankie under Nero’s Law which was signed earlier this year. Nero’s Law allows medics to both treat and transport injured police dogs, provided no human requires their treatment at that moment. State Police spokesman Col. Christopher Mason said Belgian Malinois Frankie, 11, died shortly afterwards. He had worked with police for nine years. Nero’s Law was named after K-9 Nero who was shot in 2018 while trying to nab a Barnstable suspect. Nero, who survived the ordeal, was transported to the vet in a police cruiser.