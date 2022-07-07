by In

Vancouver Island, BC – Man drives stolen ambulance across Vancouver Island before getting caught

Brandon, Manitoba – Creating added pressures: Brandon EMS calling for additional support amid increased transfer calls

Lambton County, Ontario – Two Lambton ambulances now at work in Nicaragua

Cobb County, Georgia – Pediatrician attacks EMT, swings oxygen tank at her, warrant states

Sudbury, UK – Man breaks back making own way to hospital due to no ambulance

ACT, Australia – Act Ambulance Service to get more paramedics to meet significant demand under $27M funding boost