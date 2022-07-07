by In

Calgary, Alberta – Concerns rise over city police being forced to act as ambulance crews

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Loved ones remember first responders killed in chopper crash

Boston, Massachusetts – Under appreciated, under compensated and overworked: The Boston EMS Experience

Roseville, Michigan – EMS uses Narcan to revive 18-month-old who ate heroin

Rotherham, UK – Paramedic cut free from ambulance after it crashed into a tree while going to a call

Adelaide, South Australia – Paramedics back SA government wage offer