Ottawa, Ontario – Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance

Forsyth County, North Carolina – Stolen ambulance led troopers on chase

Bluefield, West Virginia – State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew

Nottinghamshire, UK – Paramedic, 55, who posted revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend online is struck off after being jailed

Worcestershire, UK – Patient has cardiac arrest waiting outside hospital in ambulance

Tasmania, Australia – Child stops breathing in taxi to hospital with no ambulance available

Auckland, New Zealand – Baby born in ambulance suffered brain damage after oxygen given the wrong way