Ottawa, Ontario – Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance
Forsyth County, North Carolina – Stolen ambulance led troopers on chase
Bluefield, West Virginia – State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew
Nottinghamshire, UK – Paramedic, 55, who posted revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend online is struck off after being jailed
Worcestershire, UK – Patient has cardiac arrest waiting outside hospital in ambulance
Tasmania, Australia – Child stops breathing in taxi to hospital with no ambulance available
Auckland, New Zealand – Baby born in ambulance suffered brain damage after oxygen given the wrong way