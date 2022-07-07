by In

Calgary, Alberta – Alberta ambulance dispatchers beyond exhausted, call taker says

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics report more than 700 Level Zero events so far in 2022

Columbus, Ohio – Ambulance workers across Ohio face paycheck problems

Peoria, Illinois – First responders using new communication boards for patients facing verbal communication challenges

Lakewood, Ohio – Lakewood introduces innovative neighborhood paramedic program

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service to stop providing 111 helpline