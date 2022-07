by In

Montreal, Quebec – Quebec paramedics striking for lower DB pension plan retirement age, equitable pay

Calgary, Alberta – New ambulances won’t fix bigger problems, say paramedics’ union

Portage, Pennsylvania – EMS funeral procession planned for area physician

Youngstown, Ohio – Woman accused of attacking paramedic

Youngstown, Ohio – Wrong directions had first responders searching for two accidents

Oxford, UK – EMS celebrates first ever International Paramedics Day