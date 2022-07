by

Calgary, Alberta – More ambulances on Calgary and Edmonton streets

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Province to hire 100 non paramedics for low risk transfers

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedic dispatchers face severe workload, short staffing

Senneterre, Quebec – Coroner rules 2 hour wait for ambulance wasn’t responsible for man’s death

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedic strike: Quebec ambulance medics lowest paid in Canada

Decatur, Illinois – Union calls on city to advocate for paramedics