Halifax, Nova Scotia – Staffing shortages still impacting ambulance wait times in province

Montreal, Quebec – 40 Quebec ambulance services want emergency medical strikes, salary increases

Guelph, Ontario – Paramedics failed to hit cardiac arrest call response target for 2021

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Hennepin County EMT association balks at “jump car” plan

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Ambulances unable to take patient to BR hospital because system was hacked

East Midlands, UK – Immense pressure: Ambulance service missing every response target

Scotland, UK – Ambulance call handler’s family threatened among rise in emergency responder assaults

