by In

Pugwash, Nova Scotia – NS family concerned with ambulance shortages

Washington, D.C. – House passes HERO Act to track first responder suicide rates

Boston, Massachusetts – Police and EMS respond to 7 shootings overnight

Boise, Idaho – First responders receive mental health training

Shropshire, UK – Plan to tackle ambulance handover delays at hospitals

London, UK – Hoax 999 emergency calls cost 6.5 million pounds in waste over last five years

Victoria, Australia – Victoria’s health system under Premier Dan Andrews: Not enough beds, paramedics, hospitals, ambulances, or Triple Zero operators