** Yet another FDNY EMT dies from Ground Zero related illness

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Yet another Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT, who served at Ground Zero, has died due to a World Trade Center related illness. That is the word from the FDNY Family Assistance Unit (June 20) which put out a tweet indicating that EMT Steven Thorsen, who had worked out of the city’s Station 23, died June 19th. At the time of his death, he had worked EMS for 27 years. Funeral services have been set for Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. at Staten Island’s Our Lady Star of the Sea. His death comes some ten months after a World Trade Center Health Program report found that nearly 75 per cent of FDNY workers at Ground Zero now suffer from a long term illness linked to toiling at the site (Michael McAuliff/August 31,2021).