** Michigan paramedic killed in motorcycle crash Monday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Michigan EMS medics are mourning the loss of one of their own after a Monday motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Windsor Township paramedic. WILX (Krystle Holleman/May 31) said Aaron Andrew Gordon, 49, died around 10 p.m. when he lost control of his bike and ended up in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. According to the news site, Gordon, who had 22 years in as an engineer/paramedic with the Delta Township Fire Department, was transported to hospital but died later from his injuries. He was remembered as a much loved colleague and friend. Police continue to investigate.