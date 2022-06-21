** Four FDNY EMTs injured after two ambulances collide

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Four Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMTs are recovering in hospital after two ambulances hit one another at a Brooklyn intersection Monday. That is the word from The New York Post (David Propper/June 21) which said the accident sent one of the EMS units into the wall of a Bank of America ATM. According to the newspaper, the 10:25 p.m. crash did not injure any civilians, but all four medics were transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Their injuries have not been disclosed. Police continue to investigate.