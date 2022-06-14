** Georgia EMT gets over decade in jail on child porn charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia EMT from Bartow County has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison for receiving and distributing child porn. That is the word from the Coosa Valley News (June 11) which said Cartersville, Georgia resident Bryan David Somers, 43, who is also a substitute teacher an elementary school, was handed the sentenced last week. According to the newspaper, Somers was nabbed in 2019 after the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted the local Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. Forensic analysis of his computers revealed hundreds of files with illicit child images. Evidence also showed Somers had tried to erase the files. Along with the above mentioned sentence, Somers will be on 25 years of supervised release after completion of his sentence.