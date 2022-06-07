** Washington D.C. police arrest man suspected of armed hijacking of ambulance Saturday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Washington D.C. police have arrested a man suspected of the armed hijacking of an ambulance Saturday. That is the word from the Washington Post (Peter Hermann/June 7) which said Southeast resident Isaac Edwards, 34, was charged after he allegedly took the EMS unit while practitioners were on a person down call in Anacostia around 8:50 a.m. According to the newspaper, he soon abandoned the prehospital rig. It was recovered a short time later. No one was injured in the incident. There is no word on his next court date.