** Alabama convict steals, then dumps ambulance; manhunt underway

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Alabama police in Birmingham are on the hunt for an escaped convict who stole an ambulance from outside a hospital Wednesday. That is the word from WHNT (Phil Pinarski/June 23) which said Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, took the EMS unit while at the UAB Hospital for an undisclosed reason. According to the news site, after overpowering a deputy, he nabbed the prehospital rig, later abandoning it and fleeing on foot. Police have now deployed K-9s to search for the fugitive. Bradford is wanted on charges that include first degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape police. A public hail for information on his whereabouts has been issued.