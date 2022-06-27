** Ohio ambulance in head-on crash with pick-up truck

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio police in Muskingum County are investigating a Friday head-on crash between an ambulance and a pick-up truck that killed a 62-old Blue Rock man. 10 WBNS (June 24) said the 8 a.m. incident occurred while the truck was heading north and the ambulance south between Philo and Gaysport. According to the news service, the collision took place in the northbound lane. Charles Wheeler died at the scene, while a passenger in his vehicle suffered non life threatening injuries. The paramedics, meanwhile, who were treated and released from hospital, suffered only minor injuries. A police spokesman said there is no clear indication right now as to what sparked the accident.