** A Prince Edward Island paramedic from Summerville is dead after a June 18th collision when she was on her way to work. Saltwire (Alison Jenkins/June 20) said Annie MacPhee, who had worked EMS for over 3 decades, died around 7:30 a.m. while en route to Island EMS’ Montague base. According to the news service, MacPhee’s vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a pumper truck. RCMP are investigating to determine whether the crash’s cause was medical in nature. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to aid MacPhee’s family with funeral expenses. The fundraising goal was reached within an hour. MacPhee, who was also the vice president of the local union and a firefighter, lived her entire life in the Bonshaw area. She was remembered as a wise, humorous and loyal friend who was always willing to mentor new medics. Predeceased by her husband, she leaves children, her father, and a sister behind. Funeral services are pending.