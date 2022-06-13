** South African MVA patient charged after stealing ambulance that responded to his accident

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** South African police in Minerton, Cape Town arrested a man Saturday after he stole an ambulance responding to his accident scene. That is the word from the South African (Nthabiseng Madumo/June 12) which said the man, who has not been identified, was in an overturned vehicle when paramedics responded. Questioned by both EMS and the police, he jumped behind the wheel of the prehospital rig around 10 p.m. as the medic was directing oncoming traffic away from the MVA scene. Police immediately gave chase. The man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Police continue to investigate. No one was injured in the incident.