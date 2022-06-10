** Australian paramedics in Victoria offered up to $3,000 bonuses ahead of winter patient spikes

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** With politicians in Victoria worried about COVID spikes during the approaching winter, the premier has offered state paramedics and other health care workers up to $3,000 bonuses to keep them on the job. That is the word from The Guardian (Benita Kolovos/June 9) which said Daniel Andrews offered the top-up to EMS, nurses, midwives, doctors, cleaners, laundry workers, ward clerks and allied health professionals. According to the newspaper, Andrews also said the state would pay for free meals for overnight staff at public facilities. Costing some $353 million, the initiative is aimed at encouraging workers to take on extra shifts to cover for widespread staff shortages and the predicted impact of both COVID and the flu. A similar undertaking is being done in New South Wales.