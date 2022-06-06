by In

Calgary, Alberta – Dog attack EMS response to be reviewed by Health Quality Council of Alberta

Montreal, Quebec – Is the Urgences-Sante dispatch shortage causing deadly delays

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service recruitment response fantastic

East of England, UK – Ambulance staff unable to drive new vehicles because of height and body shape

Dunstable, UK – Paramedic says paddle boarding saved his life

Cornwall, UK – Ambulance response times vary wildly as new data exposes hour long wait for stroke patients