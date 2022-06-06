by In

Calgary, Alberta – Woman waits six hours for ambulance after breaking hip

Chilliwack, BC – Area volunteer first responders face financial pressure as inflation spikes

Parma, Ohio – Paramedics’ gear upgraded for active shooter situations

Greene County, Pennsylvania – Suit claims 911 dispatcher ignored call for help

Oxfordshire, UK – NHS trust could have sacked ambulance drivers who were too tall or small to fit into cheaper, eco-friendly vans, union claims

Adelaide, South Australia – Elderly cancer patient forced to lie on freezing pathway for three hours waiting for ambulance